All about Cristiano Ronaldo's lavish 2 floor suite in Four Seasons hotel in Riyadh

Star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, who recently signed a deal with Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr, is reportedly staying in a lavish suite in Saudi Arabia. Yet to make his debut for his new club, Ronaldo is staying at the Four Season hotel's Kingdom Suite which stretches to two floors.

The former Manchester United star, has been booked into the giant-sized suite for a month, as per a Daily Mail report. It is estimated that the hotel bill for Ronaldo and his entourage will surpass £2,50,000 when he checks out.

It’s a two-storey suite with “unparalleled views of Riyadh”, the hotel mentioned on its website.

"Entertain guests with unparalleled views of Riyadh. Our newest two-storey suite spans the 48th and 50th floors of the Hotel, with a soaring living room, a private office, a dining room and a media room," the website read.

He has been put up in one of the best suites that Riyadh can offer in one of 17 rooms occupied by his entourage, including his family, friends and security detail, the Daily Mail report said.

It further added that chefs are providing an exclusive in-room dining service for Ronaldo and his family. Moreover, staff have been asked not to request selfies with the star.

The 37-year-old Portuguese player signed a deal with Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr club, which is believed to be worth more than 200 million euros. The two-and-half-year-deal will continue till June 2025.

Al Nassr had issued a statement saying the five-time Ballon D’or winner will join on a deal until 2025 but did not disclose any financial details. Ronaldo’s contract has been estimated by media to be worth more than €200 million ($214.04 million).

"This is more than history in the making. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves. Welcome @cristiano to your new home @alnassr_fc," tweeted the Saudi club after the deal.

As per news reports, Al-Nassr has inserted a separate clause into his new contract, which is quite similar to the deal Lionel Messi signed before. As per a report in Marca, Ronaldo has been asked to become an ambassador for the Saudi bid for the 2030 World Cup as per the contract.

