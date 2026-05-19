All about Sibi George, the Indian diplomat whose face-off with Norway reporter went viral

A tense exchange at an official press briefing in Oslo has pushed senior Indian diplomat Sibi George into the spotlight after he strongly defended India’s democratic record and media landscape while responding to repeated questions from a Norwegian journalist on press freedom and human rights during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Europe visit.

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The video of the interaction, which took place during a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) briefing in Norway, has since gone viral online, with many praising George’s sharp rebuttal while others debated the wider concerns raised during the exchange.

What happened in Oslo?

The confrontation unfolded during a media briefing addressed by Sibi George, who currently serves as Secretary (West) in India’s Ministry of External Affairs.

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Norwegian journalist Helle Lyng repeatedly questioned Indian officials over issues related to press freedom, minority rights and democratic values in India. At one point, the journalist briefly walked out of the room before returning later.

Responding to the questions, George defended India’s democratic framework and criticised what he described as selective international reporting on the country.

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“You know how many stories are up here [in India]. We have a lot of breaking news coming every day in the evening. At least 200 TV channels in Delhi alone, in English, Hindi and multiple languages. People have no understanding of the scale of India,” George said during the briefing.

“They [India’s critics] read one or two news reports published by some godforsaken, ignorant NGOs and then come and ask questions,” he added.

George also highlighted India’s Constitution and electoral democracy while responding to concerns over rights and freedoms.

“We have a Constitution which guarantees the rights of the people, fundamental rights of the people. We have equal rights for the women of our country, which is very important,” he said.

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Who is Sibi George?

Sibi George is a senior Indian Foreign Service officer with decades of diplomatic experience across Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

A 1993-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, George has held several high-profile diplomatic postings over the years. Before taking charge as Secretary (West), he served as India’s ambassador to Japan, Switzerland and Kuwait. He has also represented India at the Holy See, Liechtenstein and the Marshall Islands, according to media reports.

George began his diplomatic career in Cairo and later served in Indian missions in Doha, Islamabad and Washington DC, where he handled political, commercial and consular affairs. He also worked as deputy chief of mission in Tehran and Riyadh.

Within the MEA headquarters in New Delhi, George has worked in several important divisions, including the East Asia division and the coordination team for the India-Africa Forum Summit.

Originally from Kerala’s Kottayam district, George is a gold medallist in both graduation and post-graduation. He has also undergone training at institutions including the American University in Cairo, Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad and the Indian School of Business.

In 2014, he received the MEA’s SK Singh Award for Excellence in the Indian Foreign Service.

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Why the exchange went viral

The row began after Helle Lyng posted on X that Prime Minister Modi had not taken her question during his Norway visit.

“Norway has the number one spot on the World Press Freedom Index, India is at 157th, competing with Palestine, Emirates & Cuba. It is our job to question the powers we cooperate with,” she wrote.

Primeminister of India, Narendra Modi, would not take my question, I was not expecting him to.



Norway has the number one spot on the World Press Freedom Index, India is at 157th, competing with Palestine, Emirates & Cuba.



It is our job to question the powers we cooperate… pic.twitter.com/vZHYZnAvev — Helle Lyng (@HelleLyngSvends) May 18, 2026

The Indian Embassy in Norway later publicly invited her to attend the official media briefing.

The exchange gained further political attention after Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi shared the journalist’s post and criticised the Prime Minister.

“When there is nothing to hide, there is nothing to fear. What happens to India’s image when the world sees a compromised PM panic and run from a few questions?” Gandhi wrote on X.

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When there is nothing to hide, there is nothing to fear.



What happens to India’s image when the world sees a compromised PM panic and run from a few questions? https://t.co/tOO8vzESpf — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 18, 2026

Journalist defends her conduct

Following the online attention around the incident, Lyng defended her questioning style and said journalists were expected to seek direct answers from those in power.

Journalism is sometimes confrontational. We seek answers. If any interview subject, especially with power, do not answer what I asked, I will try to interrupt and get a more focused response. That is my job & duty. I want answers and not just talking points. — Helle Lyng (@HelleLyngSvends) May 19, 2026

“Journalism is sometimes confrontational. We seek answers. If any interview subject, especially with power, do not answer what I asked, I will try to interrupt and get a more focused response. That is my job & duty. I want answers and not just talking points,” she wrote on X.

The exchange took place during Prime Minister Modi’s ongoing multi-nation Europe tour and has since sparked debate online over journalism, diplomacy and press freedom.