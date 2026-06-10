All about Xerxes Desai, whose bold pitch to JRD Tata revolutionised India's watch market

Naseeruddin Shah and Jim Sarbh's Made In India: A Titan Story has sparked renewed interest in the remarkable journey of Titan and the man who built it into one of India's most successful consumer brands.

The six-episode series traces the life of Titan founder Xerxes Desai, whose vision transformed India's watch industry and helped create a global brand under the guidance of J.R.D. Tata.

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Jim Sarbh essays the role of Xerxes Desai, while Naseeruddin Shah portrays J.R.D. Tata in the series, which explores the challenges, risks and breakthroughs behind Titan's rise.

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Who was Xerxes Desai?

Born in 1937 into a Parsi family, Xerxes Desai studied at Elphinstone College under Mumbai University before pursuing higher education at Oxford University. He joined the Tata Group in 1961 and went on to become one of the most influential business leaders in the company's history. He was married to Rajni Desai.

A turning point came in the 1970s when J.R.D. Tata tasked Desai with finding a solution to the financial losses at Tata Press. While exploring new business opportunities, Desai identified luxury watchmaking as a promising venture. Although Tata was initially unconvinced about entering the watch business, Desai successfully persuaded both him and the board to back the idea.

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How Titan was founded

In 1986, Xerxes Desai founded Titan as a joint venture between the Tata Group and the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO). The company set up its manufacturing base in Hosur, Tamil Nadu.

Desai introduced quartz watches to the Indian market, helping Titan quickly become a household name. But his ambitions stretched far beyond establishing a successful watch brand. Determined to prove that an Indian company could compete with the world's best watchmakers, he challenged Titan's engineers to create an ultra-thin watch that could rival leading Swiss and European brands.

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The result was the Titan Edge, unveiled in 2002 with a movement just 1.15 mm thick and an overall case thickness of 3.5 mm. Its movement was tested and certified by Switzerland-based horological testing agency Chronofiable SA, giving the Indian-made innovation international recognition.

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After this, Titan took the Edge to select European markets, making it one of the company's most globally recognised products. After establishing Titan as a world-class watchmaker, Desai expanded the company's footprint by launching the jewellery brand Tanishq.

Retirement and legacy

Desai retired in 2002 after spending more than four decades with the Tata Group. He was succeeded by Bhaskar Bhat.

Today, Titan's business spans watches, jewellery, fashion accessories and several other categories, making it one of India's most successful consumer brands. While Bengaluru was his home for more than three decades, much of Xerxes Desai's professional legacy was built in nearby Hosur, where Titan established its first manufacturing facility.

Desai died on June 27, 2016, at the age of 79. In a fitting tribute to the man who helped transform Hosur into a major manufacturing hub, his final rites were held in the Tamil Nadu town. Thousands of Titan employees, residents and admirers gathered to pay their respects, underscoring the lasting impact he had on both the company and the community he helped shape.

Made In India: A Titan Story, based on Vinay Kamath's book Titan: Inside India's Most Successful Consumer Brand, is directed by Robie Grewal and is currently streaming on Amazon MX Player.