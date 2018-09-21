All you need to know about Lake Como, Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal's engagement venue

With news of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's engagement in Italy, the venue, Lake Como, has captured everyone's imagination. The engagement ceremony at Lake Como will begin on Friday and end on Sunday with a farewell lunch.

But what is so special about Lake Como and why is it so popular among celebrities?

Located in the foothills of the Alps, Lake Como is known for its stunning landscape, breathtaking coasts and colorful villages. It is almost a second home to Hollywood A-listers. Multiple celebrities, including George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Antonio Banderas, David Beckham, and Catherine Zeta Jones own or have owned villas on the shores of the lake. For the rich and famous, Lake Como serves as a peaceful paradise away from the hustle bustle of daily life.

If rumours are to be believed, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have also finalised Lake Como as their wedding destination. Earlier, Manchester United's Chris Smalling and wife Sam Cooke also tied the knot at the stunning Villa Balbianello overlooking the lake.

There are plenty of gorgeous lakeside villas and hotels at Lake Como from where guests can enjoy the beautiful vistas and soak up the gorgeous locales. The place is dotted with exquisite villas along the shoreline.

Italy's most popular lake is surrounded by picturesque villages that consists of colorful buildings, ancient architecture and gorgeous villas. Some of the better-known villages on Lake Como are Bellagio, Como, Menaggio, Tremezzo and Varenna.

Como: Como, also regarded as the silk capital of the world, offers some of the best silk products across the globe. It is also a treat for history lovers as it offers a glimpse of the extraordinary gothic culture.

Bellagio: Bellagio is home to several old patrician houses, each surrounded by parks and gardens. Some of the houses, like Villa Serbelloni and Villa Melzi d'Esti are open to the public. Bellagio is nice to visit year-round as it benefits from the lake's overall temperate climate. It also offers some amazing food options.

Varenna: Varenna, a traditional fishing village, is a great option for those who wish to relax, take romantic walks or just take in the breathtaking views.

Menaggio: Menaggio is an incredibly charming lakeside village that serves as the perfect backdrop for people wanting to take a summer break. It hosts numerous resorts and hotels that caters to all budgets. It is particularly popular for the lake activities it offers as well as for hiking and cycling in the surrounding hills.

Tremezzo: Primarily known as a lakeside resort town, Tremezzo is a place pizza lovers should visit atleast once in their lifetime. Along with some of the best pizzas in the country, it also offers mouthwatering sea food.

(Edited by Anneshwa Bagchi)