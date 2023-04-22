scorecardresearch
Amar-Prem reunited this Eid as Salman posts picture with Amir Khan; fans go crazy

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
On the occasion of Eid, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan got back together for a sensational selfie. Salman posted a photo of himself with Aamir Khan on Instagram on Friday night and captioned it with "Chand Mubarak."

Salman can be seen wearing a black shirt and black jeans in the image. In contrast, Amir Khan was dressed casually in a blue t-shirt. And we are in utter awe of the photo!

As soon as Bhai Jaan posted this picture online, the fans flooded his comments box with heart emojis and requests for an Andaz Apna Apna sequel.

Amazon Prime Video commented on the post saying, “Apka Prem Amar rahe," (alluding to the names of the characters played by Aamir and Salman in the 1994 movie Andaz Apna Apna).

Sangeeta Bijlani also commented and wrote, "Chaand Mubarak."

One fan wrote, "Two legends in one frame."

"Amar-Prem reunite,” added another one.

Salman Khan is also for the release of his multi-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on the occasion of Eid. In addition to Salman, the Farhad Samjhi-directed movie also features Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill, Jassie Gill, and Palak Tiwari in pivotal roles.

Amir Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, released in August last year. Additionally, the actor made a special appearance in Revathy's Salaam Venky, which features Kajol in the title role. He is also working as a producer on a movie called Champions.

Published on: Apr 22, 2023, 11:17 AM IST
