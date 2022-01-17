Amazon, Flipkart Republic Day sale 2022: Up to 70% off on appliances, essentials

E-commerce websites Amazon and Flipkart will begin their Republic Day sales from January 17, which will last for the next 4-5 days. The sales usually start from January 20 but the e-commerce giants have decided to roll-out the sales earlier this year.

The deals on Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale consists of up to 80 per cent off on Amazon Fashion, up to 70 per cent off on home & kitchen goods, daily essentials starting from Rs 99, electronics and accessories starting from Rs 99, low prices on popular smartphones from brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi and deals on other items.



Flipkart's Big Saving Days will last for six days until January 22 and will bring deals, discounts, and offers on various smartphones and gadgets, including digital cameras, smartwatches, and truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds.



The Walmart-owned e-commerce company also claims to offer discounts on various televisions and home appliances. Additionally, Flipkart has tied up with ICICI Bank to provide instant discounts on a range of products.



The Big Saving Days sale went live for Flipkart Plus members a day early on Sunday, January 16.



Flipkart announced that there will be deals on smartphones from companies including Apple, Realme, Poco, and Samsung. The Flipkart Big Saving Days sale will also bring up to 80 per cent discounts on electronics items, up to 60 per cent off on smart wearables, including smartwatches and fitness bands, and up to 40 discounts on laptops. Flipkart will offer up to 75 per cent discounts on smart TVs and home appliances and 80 per cent discounts on Flipkart Originals.

Brands such as Blaupunkt, Kodak, Thomson have also announced discounts on their Android-based smart LED TVs during the Flipkart sale.



In addition to deals and offers, the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale will bring a 10 per cent instant discount for purchases using ICICI Bank cards and EMI transactions. There will also be no-cost EMI options and exchange offers on a range of devices.