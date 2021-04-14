Ambedkar Jayanti 2021: Date, significance and Importance of this day; banks to remain closed on April 14

Ambedkar Jayanti 2021 on 14 April: It marks the birthday of Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, Father of the Constitution of India and civil rights activist, who was born on April 14, 1891. The day is also known as Bhim Jayanti and banks remain closed on Ambedkar Jayanti.

Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, fondly remembered as the Father of the Constitution of India, played a crucial role in shaping the vibrant democratic structure that India prides itself upon. His birthday is celebrated as Ambedkar Jayanti or Bhim Jayanti on April 14 every year. The day is also commemorated as Equality Day across the country.

'Baba Saheb' Ambedkar was born in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh on April 14, 1891, to army officer Ramji Maloji Sakpal and Bhimabai Sakpal. Belonging to the Mahar (Dalit) caste, he had to face the evil of untouchability since his school day.

Ambedkar rose above the discrimination and went on to complete his doctorates in economics from both Columbia University and London School of Economics. Early in his career he worked as an economist, professor and lawyer. He inspired the Dalit Buddhist movement and campaigned extensively against discrimination against Dalits.

Ambedkar went on to become the Minister for Labour in Viceroy's Executive Council during the British Raj. After Independence, he was named the first Minister for Law and Justice. He was then appointed as the Chairman of the Constitution Drafting Committee.

Throughout his life, Ambedkar championed the cause of equality, be it in the underprivileged social classes or women. He strongly believed that inequalities like the caste system are detrimental to the democracy. He incorporated his vision of equal rights for all into several laws laid down in the Constitution.

Are banks closed on Ambedkar Jayanti

Yes, banks will remain closed on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14. It is also a scheduled holiday for equity markets.

Famous quotes by BR Ambedkar

We are Indians, firstly and lastly.

Democracy is not merely a form of government. It is primarily a mode of associated living, of conjoint communicated experience. It is essentially an attitude of respect and reverence towards fellow men.

Cultivation of mind should be the ultimate aim of human existence.

I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved.

Life should be great rather than long.

I like the religion that teaches liberty, equality and fraternity.

Unlike a drop of water which loses its identity when it joins the ocean, man does not lose his being in the society in which he lives. Man's life is independent. He is born not for the development of the society alone, but for the development of his self.

Men are mortal. So are ideas. An idea needs propagation as much as a plant needs watering. Otherwise both will wither and die.

Political democracy cannot last unless there lies at the base of it social democracy. What does social democracy mean? It means a way of life which recognises liberty, equality and fraternity as the principles of life.

Law and order are the medicine of the body politic and when the body politic gets sick, medicine must be administered.

ALSO READ: Why Samir Arora disagrees with Warren Buffett

ALSO READ: Bharat Petroleum partners Accenture for digital sales, distribution platform

ALSO READ: 20% drop in travel bookings; second COVID-19 wave hits travel sector hard