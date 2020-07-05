'America loves India!': Donald Trump thanks PM Modi for Independence Day wish

US President Donald Trump took to social media to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his wishes on US Independence Day, celebrated on July 4. Calling PM Modi his 'friend', Trump added "America loves India!"

PM Modi had wished Trump and America and said that as the world's largest democracies, India and US both "cherish freedom and human enterprise that this day celebrates".

Thank you my friend. America loves India! https://t.co/mlvJ51l8XJ Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 4, 2020

Donald Trump had earlier attended the July 4 American Independence Day celebrations in South Dakota.

Both the leaders are known to have a cordial relationship. In October last year, the Indian diaspora organised an event called 'Howdy, Modi!' attended by both the leaders. The event was attended by around 50,000 Indian-Americans. In February, Donald Trump visited India on a two-day trip and attended a similar event in Ahmedabad's Motera stadium. The event 'Namaste Trump' saw a huge gathering of people.

US Ambassador to India Kenneth I Juster also wished Americans on the occasion of the country's 244th Independence Day. "From all of us at the U.S. Mission in India, we wish our United States of America a very Happy 244th Birthday!" Juster said.

