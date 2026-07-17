Amitabh Bachchan back with Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18. When, where & how to watch

A simple Google search can hand anyone the answer to a question today, but a quiz show is trying to shift the focus from merely remembering facts to actually processing them.

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) and host Amitabh Bachchan have officially unveiled the theme for the upcoming 18th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC): "Sochna Padega" (You will have to think). The fresh campaign pivots the iconic game show away from rote memorisation, emphasising instead how contestants analyze, interpret, and apply information in an era where data is instantly democratised.

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The underlying premise of the new season is straightforward: when information is universally accessible, competitive advantage belongs to those who can connect the dots. This philosophy is being brought to life through a series of new brand films featuring Bachchan.

Set in relatable, everyday scenarios, the promotional films highlight that while technology has changed how people learn, true intelligence relies on critical thinking. The core message driving the season is clear: Kyunki Is Baar KBC par jawab yaad rakhne se kaam nahi chalega … ‘Sochna Padega'.

“KBC has become a cultural phenomenon that has firmly established itself as a knowledge-led conversation starter," a Sony Pictures Networks India spokesperson said. "This season, with 'Sochna Padega', the conversation evolves to celebrate the power of applied knowledge & decision making. This season, KBC is championing a mindset that is increasingly relevant in today's world.”

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The long-running reality show is scheduled to premiere on Monday, August 10, 2026, at 9:00 PM. It will air exclusively on Sony Entertainment Television (SET) and its digital streaming platform, Sony LIV, maintaining its traditional weekday broadcast slot from Monday to Friday.