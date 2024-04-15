"India must step up focus on...": Anand Mahindra hails Israel's air defence system

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group, hailed Israel's successful response to knock off the majority of the drones and missiles from the Iranian attack on April 13 and urged India to develop a similar air defence system.

In a post on X (formally Twitter), the industrialist reshared a tweet, which talked about the Iron Dome and wrote, "They have more than the Iron Dome. They have a longer-distance interception system called David's Sling. And they also have Arrow 2 and 3 systems. In the works is also the Iron Beam, which will use lasers. Today, possessing ironclad defence interception systems is as important as a cache of offensive weaponry. We in India must step up our focus on & spending in that direction."

His tweet on April 14 has gained nearly two million views.

X users hail tweet

An individual wrote, "The most important thing that Israel has is the support of USA, France, UK & other countries who send in their airforce to help in intercepting and bring down these missiles & drones of Iran. These countries are also supplying weapons to Israel and are standing with it even when they ask for a ceasefire."

A second posted, "True, India should learn from all such happening around us. We should invest much more in defence R&D and prepare ourselves for future warfare. I believe the current government is moving in the right direction to make India immune from any external threats."

"Perfect, India should work out on this. I always love to read your thoughts on current affairs all over India and the world," posted a third.

Iran hits Israel

Iran launched an attack on Israel late on April 13 using over 200 missiles and drones over an alleged airstrike carried out by Israel in Damascus that killed top Iranian commanders.

Following the Israel-Hamas war, tensions had been building between Iran and Israel over Iranian support for Hezbollah in Lebanon, which frequently launched attacks towards Israel as a form of proxy warfare.

Israel used its multi-layered air defence network to successfully counter Iran's attack, which received praise from many, including Anand Mahindra, on its effectiveness.