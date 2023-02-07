Anand Mahindra tweets on India's own Chat GPT corner; post goes viral

Anand Mahindra certainly knows how to keep his followers hooked to his posts by tweeting things that instantly become viral. He posted a really amusing image of the "Chat GPT" golgappa stall on Monday. Chat GPT, a chatbot powered by artificial intelligence (AI), is now trending on social media. Mahindra also said that the photograph was probably edited, but he thought it was creative.

Anand Mahindra tweeted about the post which included a photo of a "Chat GPT" golgappa corner. Given that chaat is another name for delicacies like aloo tikki, the wordplay was absolutely genius.

"This looks photoshopped but it’s clever, nonetheless. We know how to ‘Indianize’ & de-mystify everything we encounter!" Mahindra captioned the post.

This looks photoshopped but it’s clever, nonetheless. We know how to ‘Indianize’ & de-mystify everything we encounter! pic.twitter.com/zg6HCKo1MN February 6, 2023

The post garnered huge attention online as well as a tonne of responses from Twitter users.

One user stated, "Powered by AI(Aloo+Imli)." Another user commented, "Ha! We definitely have a knack for taking things to the next level. Can't wait to see what we Indianize next."

🤣 AI will serve well modelled paani Puri — PA (@A_Good_Buck) February 6, 2023

Meanwhile, Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma shared the same picture on Twitter. "One Chat GPT combo please — Chat of Golgappa & Potato Tikki," he captioned it.

Ha! We definitely have a knack for taking things to the next level. Can't wait to see what we Indianize next 🤣 — sada (@The_Cult_Boy) February 6, 2023

Chat GPT is an AI chatbot created by OpenAI that was released in December of last year. The chatbot is intended to deliver complete and thorough solutions to any questions posed by users.

