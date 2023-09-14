Anantnag gunfight: DSP Humayun Bhat’s father, former Inspector General Ghulam Bhat, lays floral wreath on slain son

Deputy Superintendent of Police Humayun Bhat was laid to rest on Thursday. Bhat, who was serving as the DSP in Jammu and Kashmir Police for the past three years, was killed in a gunfight with terrorists in Anantnag. DSP Bhat got married last year and is the father of a two-month-old.

DSP Bhat was the son of retired Inspector General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Ghulam Hasan Bhat. Videos that have since gone viral, show the retired Inspector General laying a floral wreath on the mortal remains of his son.

DSP Bhat’s wife was also among the mourners who paid their last respects to the officer. His mortal remains arrived at his village in Budgam, wrapped in the Tricolour. His wife stood among the mourners with their two-month-old daughter.

The slain officer was critically shot during an operation on Wednesday and had succumbed to heavy blood loss. Apart from DSP Bhat, Colonel Manpreet Singh and Major Ashish Dhonack were also killed following a gunfight with terrorists in Kokorenag area. Another soldier is said to be missing following the operations.

The banned Resistance Front, believed to be a shadow group of Pakistan-based Lashker-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the attack. The same group is believed to have attacked army personnel on August 4 that led to the deaths of three jawans.

The Anantnag gunfight with terrorists took place a day after an Army officer and six-year-old female Labrador of the Army's dog unit Kent were killed and three security personnel injured in a gunfight in the South of Pir Panjal at Rajouri in Jammu region.

Also read: ‘Spoke to him at 6:45 am..’: Anantnag gunfight martyr Col. Manpreet Singh’s brother on heartbreaking phone call