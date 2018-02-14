scorecardresearch
Andhra farmer puts up poster of Sunny Leone in bikini to ward off evil eye from crops

he farmer mentioned that the trick is working. "Nobody is looking at my crops now," he said.

In case you can't decide if you are supposed to marvel at his genius or be amused at this sequence of events, you are likely not alone. An Andhra Pradesh farmer found out what is perhaps the most innovative solution to ward off 'evil eye'. Forty-five year old Chenchu Reddy in Nellore district of the state strung up a poster of Sunny Leone in a red bikini in his attempt to distract all the attention from his bumper crop of cauliflower and cabbage, a Hindustan Times report mentioned.

The resident of Banda Kindi Palle said to HT, "This year, I have a good crop on 10 acres. This has been attracting unnecessary attention of villagers and passersby. To ward off their evil eye, I thought of this idea of putting up the big flax poster of Sunny Leone a couple of days ago."

The poster also has the words 'Orey, nannu chusi edavakura' written on the poster. It translates to 'hey, don't cry or feel jealous of me'.

The farmer mentioned that the trick is working. "Nobody is looking at my crops now," he said to the newspaper.

According to the report the farmer does not believe that he has breached any indecency law. "The officials never bother to come to our fields to find out our problems. Why should they have any objection?," he told the newspaper.
 
Although this might be a new twist to the age-old trick of putting up scarecrows or nazar battus, the manoeuvre has received special praise from Twitterati.

 

 

 

 

 

