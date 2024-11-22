Andhra Pradesh: Amazon employee collapses due to fatal heart attack while greeting friend at wedding; Watch video

A wedding in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, faced a brief interruption when a man suffered a cardiac arrest while greeting the bride and groom, reported NDTV.

A video shows the man, identified as Vamsi, giving a gift to the couple on stage, surrounded by cheering guests, when he suddenly lost his balance.

Vamsi, a young man working at Amazon in Bengaluru, traveled to Penumada village in Kurnool for his friend's wedding. As the groom began opening the gift Vamsi had given, he suddenly leaned to the left, and people nearby caught him to prevent him from falling.

Vamsi was taken to the Dhone City Government Hospital, where doctors confirmed he had died of a cardiac arrest. Medical experts say that cases of young people dying from cardiac arrests in gyms and other unexpected places are increasing.

Dr. Ravi Gupta, a consultant cardiologist at Wockhardt Hospitals in Mumbai, highlighted several factors behind the rise in heart attacks among young people. He pointed to diabetes, sedentary lifestyles, air pollution, stress, intense workouts, and steroid use as key contributors.

Speaking to NDTV, Dr. Gupta explained that Indians have a genetic predisposition to heart attacks, which the growing adoption of a Western lifestyle has worsened.

Recently, a 49-year-old teacher, Antony Gerald, tragically passed away from a cardiac arrest while teaching at a panchayat union middle school in Sundapur, Tamil Nadu.

According to PTI, he suddenly experienced chest pain, sat down, and collapsed during a class with fourth-grade students.