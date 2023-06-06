Andhra Pradesh: People rush to pick beer bottles after truck carrying alcohol overturns near Vizag

It was a happy hour for the people of Kasimkota Mandal district of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday when a truck carrying over 200 cases of beer overturned on the Bayyavaram National Highway.
Over 200 cases of beer fell on the road when the driver driving the truck lost his control, and the truck overturned. Locals took full advantage of the situation and rushed towards the truck to pick up the non-damaged beer bottles.
News agency PTI posted a video of the incident showing people jostling to grab beer bottles lying on the ground. They are seen rifling through the cases of beer as they look for undamaged bottles of alcohol.
Traffic was disrupted for some time as the truck was lying on the ground. Locals were seen jostling each other to take with them as many cartons or bottles as possible. Later they fled from the spot.
As the video of the incident went out on social media, it triggered a range of reactions from the netizens. One Twitter user wrote, “Socially concerned people taking beer bottle to safety.”
“Similar incident happened at DND, maybe 1/2 years ago and I got stuck in a jam for more than an hour. When I finally reached the spot, I saw bottles of royal stag on the road and people stopping their cars to pick as many as they could,” quipped another Twitter user.
Here are some of the reactions the whole incident evoked on Twitter:
