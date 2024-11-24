Angry customer smashes Ola Electric scooter with hammer after getting Rs 90,000 bill from showroom

A video has gone viral on social media, showing a visibly upset customer smashing an Ola Electric scooter with a hammer. The incident reportedly took place after the customer received a hefty bill of Rs 90,000 from the showroom.

In the video, a man wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans is seen angrily smashing a scooter with a hammer outside an Ola showroom. The scooter lies on the ground as he vents his frustration. Soon after, others join him, taking turns to hit the scooter, leaving it badly damaged.

Furious Ola Electric customer smashes scooter with hammer after allegedly receiving ₹90,000 bill from showroom. pic.twitter.com/c6lYSKSUf7 — Gems (@gemsofbabus_) November 24, 2024

The incident has sparked widespread attention on social media, with many raising concerns about Ola's customer service and billing practices.

Comedian Kunal Kamra also weighed in, recently criticizing Ola Electric and its CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal, over what he called poor after-sales service. Kamra shared a photo of several scooters crowded at an Ola service center, pointing out the lack of adequate customer support.

In his post, Kunal Kamra highlighted the struggles of Indian consumers, especially daily wage workers who depend on two-wheelers for their livelihood. He questioned, "Do Indian consumers have a voice? Do they deserve this?" urging attention to the problems faced by Ola customers.

Bhavish Aggarwal responded strongly to Kunal Kamra’s criticism, suggesting on social media that Kamra’s tweet might be a paid promotion. He urged Kamra to "sit quiet" and let Ola focus on addressing genuine customer concerns. Aggarwal also assured that Ola was rapidly expanding its service network and working to resolve backlogs.

Kunal Kamra had also tagged Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari in his post, calling for government intervention to address the issues faced by Ola customers. He highlighted the financial struggles of some users, noting that many had taken loans to deal with problems they believed were caused by Ola Electric.

The exchange took a humorous turn when industrialist Harsh Goenka joined the conversation. Sharing a photo of himself on an Ola e-scooter, he joked, "For short distances, like from one 'kamra' to another, I use my Ola."