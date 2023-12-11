Another washout? Rain threat looms over 2nd T20I between South Africa and India in Gqeberha

After the first T20I in Durban was washed out due to rain, the weather forecast for the second match in Gqeberha on Tuesday isn't much better. With a high chance of precipitation, the threat of rain looms large over the series.

According to AccuWeather, the weather forecast for Gqeberha indicates a possibility of rain during the afternoon of the upcoming Tuesday, with a 63 percent chance. The sky is expected to be covered by clouds, reaching up to 99 percent. The cricket match is scheduled to commence at 4 PM local time. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network and streamed online on Disney+ Hotstar.

The atmospheric humidity is projected to be at 74 percent, and wind gusts reaching 54 kmph may influence playing conditions. As the day progresses, the likelihood of rain decreases to eight percent in the evening, with the humidity level remaining relatively high at 76 percent.

India's readiness for the T20 World Cup 2024 hit a stumbling block on Sunday as the series opener at Kingsmead, Durban, was abandoned without a toss due to continuous rain. With only five more T20Is remaining before the prestigious event in the West Indies and the USA, the Suryakumar Yadav-led side faces a challenge in finalizing their squad.

If the rain drenches the venue on Tuesday, it will be intriguing to witness whether the ground staff can successfully cover the entire ground. Notably, the lack of adequate covers at Kingsmead prompted legendary Indian batsman Sunil Gavaskar to criticise Cricket South Africa (CSA).

Gavaskar, speaking to Star Sports, chastised CSA for not having enough blankets to cover the entire ground.

IND vs SA 2nd T20I Squads: India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan, Mukesh Kumar, Washington Sundar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Yadav

South Africa Squad: Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Nandre Burger, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ottniel Baartman, Marco Jansen, Donovan Ferreira, Lizaad Williams.

