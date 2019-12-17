Anti-CAA protests: From Anurag Kashyap to Vicky Kaushal, Richa Chaddha, here's how Bollywood reacted to Citizenship Act

Several Bollywood celebrities have spoken up against the new citizenship law and have come forward in defence of students' protests that have spread across the country.

Gangs of Wasseypur director Anurag Kashyap, who has always been vocal about Modi government's policies wrote, "This has gone too far.. can't stay silent any longer . This government is clearly fascist .. and it makes me angry to see voices that can actually make a difference stay quiet".

Uri: The Surgical Strike actor Vicky Kaushal and critically acclaimed Rajkummar Rao have shown concern over the protests and future of the country. Kaushal stated, "What is happening is not okay. The way it's happening is not okay. People have every right to peacefully voice their opinion. This violence and disruption is both saddening and concerning as a fellow citizen. In no circumstance, must our faith in democracy be shaken."

"I strongly condemn the violence that the police have shown in dealing with the students. In a democracy the citizens have the right to peacefully protest.I also condemn any kind of act of destruction of the public properties. Violence is not the solution for anything!" Rao said.

Ayushmann Khurrana who is known for his social-drama films also came forward and appealed for peace. The Bala actor reminded the countrymen about Gandhi's principles of Ahimsa and said, "Dear countrymen, this is the land of Gandhi. Ahimsa is and should be the tool to express. Have faith in democracy".

Riteish Deshmukh also shared the same message: "Deeply disturbed about what the students went through and I strongly condemn this. All of us have the right to protest and exercise our fundamental freedom of expression. However, protests also cannot turn violent and lead to destruction of public property. That simply is counter productive".

Masaan actor Richa Chaddha admired the solidarity of the country and wrote, "Growing!!! Who'd have thought... Just when everyone resigned and said what can one person do... this is now a sea of people! We love this country, THIS IS OUR COUNTRY and no one can tell us we don't belong. NO ONE. ???? To hope. Jai Hind."

On Tuesday, Parineeti Chopra said, "If this is what's gonna happen every time a citizen expresses their view, forget #CAB, we should pass a bill and not call our country a democracy anymore! Beating up innocent human beings for speaking their mind? BARBARIC".

Hollywood star John Cusack boldly said that "I Stand with our Muslim brothers and sisters and students in solidarity being brutalized by Modi".

Mulk director Anubhav Sinha praised the women agitators. Sinha said, "And all the protesting girls.... The country is PROUD OF YOU ALL...".

Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi famed Sudhir Mishra said that in 1987 he made a film called 'Yeh Woh Manzil Toh Nahin' which was based on student politics. He said, "Towards the climax the police enter the campus and brutally beat up the students . Nothing has changed. Terrible that now we know where the flowers gone . Crushed !"

Kubbra Sait, who became famous for her role in Sacred Games, expressed her views and said, "Those asking, why Cab has affected her, should need to revisit the constitution of India. Need to realise and understand that this country is great, based on the fact that we have embraced secularism like no one else. If we fail that, we fail as a whole".

Veteran actor Manoj Bajpayee said, " There may be times when we are powerless to prevent injustice, but there must never be a time when we fail to protest. With the students and their democratic rights to protest ! I condemn violence against protesting students!!!!!"

Other actors, like Sidharth Malhotra, Dia Mirza, Huma Qureshi, Prithviraj Sukumaran also expressed their displeasure over police action and the implementation of CAA.

Dia Mirza wrote, "I stand in solidarity with the students of India". Sidhart Malhotra wrote, "My heart goes out to all the students back home in Delhi. In a democracy like ours, it's sad to see violence against citizens for voicing their opinion through peaceful protests. There should be no place for violence of any form & intent in our country. I strongly condemn this act".

Award-winning actor Adil Hussain showed his concern about the 'identity' of human beings. He said "In All THESE chaos of NRC and CAB, #CitizenshipAmendmentBill I am most concern and deeply saddened that the fundamental "identity" of ours as human is massacred. In this fight no body will win. Everybody will loose. The greatest loss of our times will be humanity itself".

Huma Qureshi wrote, "This government (Modi govt) has failed the people of this country. See what is happening on the streets . India is protesting...You cannot divide us".

Qureshi also condemned violence against students and said that citizens have the right to protest peacefully.