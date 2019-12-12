ANU Degree Results for UG 1st, 3rd, 5th semesters of BA, BSc, BCom expected today on nagarjunauniversity.ac.in

Acharya Nagarjuna University is expected to declare the ANU Degree Results for the first, third and fifth semester of BA, BSc and BCom on December 12. Students can check their results on the website nagarjunauniversity.ac.in.

The ANU Degree exams for the undergraduate courses were conducted in October-November this year. Students can also check out all the necessary information on the website manabadi.com.

The 1st, 3rd and 5th semester exams for the Acharya Nagarjuna University exams are conducted in October-November, while the 2nd, 4th and 6th semester exams are conducted in April-May every year.

Here's how to check the results of ANU Degree Results for UG 1st, 2nd and 3rd semesters:

Visit the official website of Acharya Nagarjuna University, nagarjunauniversity.ac.in

You will find the result portal on the homepage

Once you open the UG/PG result page, you will find the ANU result link

Once you open the link, you will have to enter the hall ticket number and captcha code

When you click submit, you will be able to access the result details

Download the PDF and save for future reference

Once the mark sheets are issued, they will be sent to the colleges. Students can get their original copies from their respective colleges.

Acharya Nagarjuna University is a public state university that was set up in 1976. Located in Namburu region of Andhra Pradesh, ANU offers UG courses like BA, BSc, BCom, BBM,BHM and BAOL as well as PG courses such as MCom, MA, MSc, MBA, MCA and more.

