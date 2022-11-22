Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli rent a flat in Mumbai's Juhu for Rs 2.76 lakh per month

Actor-producer Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli have rented an apartment in Mumbai's Juhu for Rs 2.76 lakh per month, said a report on Tuesday.

According to a report by Indian Express, the apartment, which has a floor area of 1,650 square feet, is on the fourth floor of the High Tide building. It has two underground parking spaces and a sea view.

Kohli paid a deposit of Rs 7.50 lakh for the 1,650 sq ft flat, according to a copy of the leave and licence agreement obtained by Zapkey.com, a platform that aggregates publicly available property registration data. According to reports, the agreement was finalised on October 17.

The apartment is owned by Samarjitsinh Gaekwad, a descendant of the royal family of Baroda and a cricket administrator.

Anushka and Virat made a real estate investment in Alibaug back in September. On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the power couple purchased a farmhouse.

Anushka and Virat have spent approximately Rs 19.24 crore on 8 acres of land near the village of Zirad, as well as a deposit of Rs 1.15 crore to the government treasury.

On the professional front, Anushka Sharma is working on her upcoming film, titled "Chakda Xpress," which is based on the life of Jhulan Goswami, a fast bowler and former captain of the Indian women's cricket team. The movie will be released directly to OTT.

Anushka makes a comeback to the big screen after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic and her maternity leave. The massively-produced film, which follows Jhulan's glorious journey, will show how the pacer overcomes numerous obstacles to achieve her only goal: to play cricket.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli was on a break post India's T20 World Cup before an all-important tour of Bangladesh. Post the birth of their daughter Vamika, the former India captain and wife Anushka Sharma traveled to Nainital to fulfill one of their sacred vows.

