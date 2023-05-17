Anushka Sharma's bodyguard lands in trouble, fined Rs 10,500 for riding bike without helmet

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma recently made quite a buzz for taking a bike ride through the streets of Mumbai. The actress chose to travel by bike rather than by car because of roadblocks. However, Sharma's security guard was caught riding the bike without a helmet and got into trouble.

Netizens immediately noticed that neither Anushka nor her bodyguard wore helmets after their video went viral on social media. According to a media report, Anushka's bodyguard, Sonu Shaikh, was charged a fine of Rs 10,500. A challan was also issued against the bike rider.

According to a Times Now report, Mumbai Traffic Police imposed a fine of Rs 10,500 on the rider Sonu Shaikh. A challan was also issued against him under Sec 129/194, Sec 5/180 & Sec 3(1)18. The Mumbai Traffic Police also reportedly confirmed that the rider paid the fine.

Similarly, like Anushka Sharma, the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan was also spotted on a bike ride without a helmet. Amitabh Bachchan opted to travel by bike instead of his luxury car to avoid Mumbai’s traffic. The actor took a stranger’s help and hopped on his bike. He even shared the picture on his social media account, highlighting the kindness shown by the rider.

Bachchan wrote, “Thank you for the ride buddy .. don’t know you .. but you obliged and got me on time to location of work .. faster and in avoidance of the unsolvable traffic jams .. thank you capped, shorts and yellowed T-shirt owner.”

However, since the rider and Megastar were not wearing helmets, the picture received a lot of flak. But later, Big B clarified that he did not violate any traffic laws.

The Shahenshah of Bollywood wrote in one of his blogs, “The fact of the matter is that this is on location shoot on the street of Mumbai .. It is Sunday .. formal permission taken for shoot at a lane in Ballard Estate .. permission sought for Sunday because all offices are shut and there is no public or traffic ..One lane in the region BLOCKED off by Police permission for shoot .. the lane barely 30-40 meters .. The dress I wear is my costume for the film."

