Anything for fashion: The miniature Louis Vuitton bag, created by MSCHF, gets sold for Rs 51.7 lakh

MSCHF, an art collective based in New York, recently sold a peculiar bag at an auction in New York for $63,000 (equivalent to Rs 51.7 lakh). This bag, designed to be smaller than a grain of salt and thin enough to fit through the eye of a needle, imitates the style of the Louis Vuitton Monogram OnTheGo handbag. Measuring only 657 by 222 by 700 micrometers, the neon green bag captured the attention of the online community as soon as it was revealed.

To bring the Microscopic Handbag to life, MSCHF collaborated with expert industrial manufacturers in the biotechnology field. The bag was created using a technique known as two-photon polymerisation, which is a type of 3D printing specifically designed for producing microscopic items. The decision to use a vibrant color and translucency was intentional, aimed at improving visibility when the bag is placed on a microscope slide and illuminated from below.

"Smaller than a grain of sea salt and narrow enough to pass through the eye of a needle, this is a purse so small you'll need a microscope to see it. There are big handbags, normal handbags, and small handbags, but this is the final word in bag miniaturization. As a once-functional object like a handbag becomes smaller and smaller its object status becomes steadily more abstracted until it is purely a brand signifier," MSCHF wrote on Instagram a while back.

"A practical object is stripped down to its essence, evolving into an exquisite piece of jewelry, leaving behind its intended purpose; in luxury items, usability is the angels' share. The Microscopic Handbag serves as a testament to the transformation of functional items into a mere brand signifiers," Kevin Wiesner, Chief Creative Officer of MSCHF told The New York Times .

MSCHF proceeded with creating the microscopic handbag without obtaining permission from Louis Vuitton to utilize their logo or design. Kevin Wiesner remarked, "We adhere to the philosophy of 'ask forgiveness, not permission.”

MSCHF's unconventional approach to art and design has garnered attention and controversy. The collective's creations often blur the line between satire and consumer culture commentary.

MSCHF is known for consistently pushing boundaries and defying societal norms. They have a history of creating controversial projects, such as the "Satan Shoe" produced in collaboration with rapper Lil Nas X, which infamously incorporated a drop of human blood in the midsole. Another notable creation by MSCHF was the Big Red Boots, popularly referred to as the Astro Boy boots due to their resemblance to the footwear worn by the iconic Japanese anime character. These rubber boots, priced at $350, caused a stir online and quickly sold out within minutes of their release, garnering attention from various celebrities and fashion influencers.