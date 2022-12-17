Argentina vs France: Three France players fall ill ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022

Three France players have caught colds as they prepare for the World Cup final against Argentina. The players are Raphael Varane, Ibrahima Konate and Kingsley Coman, news agency AFP reported.

The French Football Federation (FFF) said that Coman, a winger for Bayern Munich, had already missed a training session on Thursday due to a "light viral syndrome". Coman didn't play in the 2-0 victory over Morocco on Wednesday in the semifinals.

Varane and Konate's health will be a source of concern for France coach Didier Deschamps, as they formed the central defensive partnership against Morocco.

Dayot Upamecano was replaced in defence for the semi-final by Konate because he was unable to play due to illness.

Adrien Rabiot, who has played a crucial role in France's midfield in Qatar, was also ruled out of the semi-final due to illness.

"There is little bit of flu going around but nothing serious," France forward Randal Kolo Muani said at a press conference on Friday.

Despite a slew of injuries to the squad during this year's Fifa World Cup, France has advanced to its second final in four years, becoming the first team to do so in 20 years.

France will face Argentina in the World Cup final on December 18, Sunday.

