'Arrogance of a superpower': Pakistan's ex-PM Imran Khan takes a jibe at BCCI

Amid the ongoing tension between India and Pakistan over the Asia Cup and ODI World Cup schedule, Imran Khan, a former captain of the Pakistan cricket team, criticised BCCI and alleged that they are being ‘arrogant’ and behaving like a ‘superpower’.

Imran told Times Radio on Friday, as quoted by Cricket Pakistan, “It is a sad and unfortunate affair, the relationship between Pakistan and India. There is a lot of arrogance in the way India now behaves in the cricketing world as a superpower. Because of their ability to generate a lot of funds, more than any other country, I think they almost dictate now as a sort of the arrogance of a superpower of who they should play and who they shouldn’t."

The former Prime Minister of Pakistan further said, “I find it strange that the Indian cricket board should take it out on the Pakistan cricket players (by not allowing them to feature in the IPL) and it just reeks of arrogance.”

"If India doesn't allow Pakistan to play IPL then Pakistan should not worry about it because Pakistan itself has quality young cricketers," said Imran.

The Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup schedules have been a point of dispute between the cricket bodies of Pakistan and India. Later this year, India will host the ODI World Cup, while the Asia Cup is scheduled in Pakistan.

According to some previous reports, India might play their Asia Cup matches at a neutral venue; however, it is yet to be confirmed. As for Pakistan, whether the players will visit India for the World Cup is still a mystery.

Meanwhile, the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) began with a grand opening ceremony on Friday. As a part of the tradition, the defending champions Gujarat Titans, led by Hardik Pandya and Chennai Super Kings, led by MS Dhoni, faced each other for the first match of the season, and Gujarat Titans defeated the Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets.

