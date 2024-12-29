'Arrogant Bollywood actor...': boat founder Aman Gupta calls out a former 'brand ambassador', sparks buzz

Aman Gupta, co-founder of boAt Lifestyle, set the internet abuzz with comments about an "arrogant" Bollywood actor who once represented his brand. While the actor publicly cultivates a humble image, Gupta claimed this persona didn’t align with his behind-the-scenes behavior.

Speaking candidly during an episode of Dostcast on YouTube with Anupam Mittal, Gupta’s remarks have sparked widespread speculation online.

In a viral clip that has amassed over 1.4 million views, Gupta described the disparity between the actor’s public and private behavior. “There was an actor who was our brand ambassador. He was so full of himself… and in the news, I would read about how sweet he was,” Gupta said. He continued, “Look how nicely he talks to reporters. See how well he interacts with the media. Oh, look, he’s traveling in economy class. But with us, he would show so much arrogance.”

Gupta added, “That’s when I realized people have mastered the art of being humble.”

Expanding on his observation, Gupta said, “Over time, the world starts to understand. I believe the Indian public is very smart. They figure out who is real, who is genuinely humble, who is actually arrogant, who has an ego, and who is full of pride.”

The actor’s identity remains a mystery, but social media users haven’t held back on speculation. While some are convinced Gupta was referring to Kartik Aaryan, pointing to his public image of traveling economy class, others believe Ranveer Singh or Diljit Dosanjh could be the subject.

“That is Kartik Aaryan. That was the news that he is so humble that he is traveling in economy,” commented one user. Another countered, “Kartik Aaryan is really sweet… I’ve seen him giving selfies for 30 minutes straight.”

When Diljit Dosanjh’s name was floated, some dismissed the theory, noting that the Punjabi star rarely flies economy.