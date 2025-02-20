'Arvind Kejriwal wants to tune into Mann ki Baat...': IIT Kanpur question goes viral

A question from an IIT Kanpur exam paper has social media in splits for blending politics, engineering and a touch of humour. The question references former Delhi chief minister and IIT alumnus Arvind Kejriwal, who, after the recent electoral defeat in the Delhi Assembly elections, wishes to tune into Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s "Mann Ki Baat" on Vividh Bharti FM (105.4 MHz).

Here's the viral question by the Department of Electrical Engineering:

After a crushing defeat in the Delhi elections, IIT Alumnus Mr. Arvind Kejriwal wants to tune into the "Mann ki Baat" program by our Prime Minister on the Vividh Bharti (AIR) FM at a frequency of 105.4 MHz. Mr. Kejriwal wants to design a filter which may pass the content of Vividh Bharti channel while attenuating (rejecting) the adjacent FM radio channels Radio Nasha (107.2 MHz) and FM Rainbow Lucknow (100.7 MHz) by at least -60 dB. Since he spent a lot of money during the election campaign, he can only afford a resistor of 502, a variable inductor and a variable capacitor to design this filter. Can you please help Mr. Kejriwal design this filter using the R, L, and C components and find out: (a) the quality factor (Q) of this filter.

(b) the values of inductance and capacitance needed.

The sub-questions had a weightage of 2 marks each.

Sharing a photo of the question paper on X, Ravi Handa, the founder of Handa Education Services and an IIT Kharagpur graduate, captioned it: "IIT Kanpur Prof is trolling Arvind Kejriwal via an exam paper."

The post mostly left Twitterati amused. But some said the IIT has to set guidelines for question-paper setting.

Kejriwal-led AAP was defeated in the 2025 Delhi Legislative Assembly election. He even lost his seat against Parvesh Verma by a margin of over 4,000 votes from the New Delhi Assembly constituency.

