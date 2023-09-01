Asia Cup 2023: Here's what happens if India vs Pakistan match is washed out

The Asia Cup's most anticipated match between India and Pakistan has hit a possible wet roadblock with the meteorological department predicting rain and thunderstorms on the match day. The question that is in every cricket fan's mind is - what happens if the much-awaited India vs Pakistan match gets washed out?

India and Pakistan will be locking horns for their Asia Cup Group A match at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium near Sri Lanka's Kandy on September 2. The match is scheduled to start at 3 PM IST. However, the region has been facing heavy rain over the past two days. The Met Office has forecast more rain for the day of the match. There is a 67 per cent chance of rain in the morning and a 94 per cent chance of rain in the evening.

If the match is washed out due to rain, it will be a disappointment for fans of both teams. According to the rules set by the International Cricket Council (ICC), if the match doesn't start or is abandoned due to adverse weather conditions, the points are equally divided between the two teams. This means that in the event of a washout, both India and Pakistan will receive one point each, as per the allocated match fixtures. However, the decision solely rests on the ground staff and the umpires who would aim at conducting the match if there’s even the slightest chance of weather improvement.

According to the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method, which is used to calculate the revised target in rain-affected limited-overs matches, both teams must play at least 20 overs for the result to be valid.

If the team batting second is delayed or interrupted and cannot receive its full quota of overs, the score of the team batting first is multiplied by the percentage factor for the number of overs to be bowled to the team batting second.

For example, if the team batting first scores 200 runs in 20 overs and the team batting second is only able to bat for 10 overs, the revised target will be 120 runs. This is calculated by multiplying the score of the team batting first by the percentage factor for 10 overs, which is 60 per cent.

The India vs Pakistan match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network. It will also be live-streamed on Hotstar.

Team India squad

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Virat Kohli Ishan Kishan, K.L. Rahul, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Shardul Thakur

Team Pakistan squad

Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Haris, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Agha, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi and Usama Mir.

Also Read: IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023: How to watch live match on your TV, mobile, laptop