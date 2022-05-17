Assam floods: Haflong railway station inundated due to heavy downpour; passengers rescued  

Haflong station in the Dima Hasao district of Assam has been completely inundated due to heavy rains and mudslide. This has impacted train services that come under this section of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR).

Empty passenger train stranded at worst landslide and flood hit Assam’s New Halflong Station of Dima Hasao being derailed by the strong gush of water and mud flowing down the hills. #AssamFloods #heavyrainfall #NorthEast @CMOfficeAssam @RailMinIndia @himantabiswa pic.twitter.com/etLolfgVBB — PRATEEK BAJPAI (@prateekbajpai07) May 16, 2022

The Northeast Frontier Railway shared an update on the rescue operations at the Haflong Railway station. It tweeted, “Timely action by NF Railway has led to successful evacuation of all passengers of train no. 15616 stranded at Ditokcherra. The last special train left KM 135 evacuating 180 passengers from here. Salute to all unsung heroes working day and night in this difficult situation.”

Timely action by NF Railway has led to successful evacuation of all passengers of train no. 15616 stranded at Ditokcherra. The last spl train left KM 135 evacuating 180 passengers from here. Salute to all unsung heroes working day & night in this difficult situation @RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/ErzhiP9rO7 — Northeast Frontier Railway (@RailNf) May 16, 2022

Assam Chief Minister Himata Biswa Sarma took to Twitter and wrote, “With heavy rains, come landslides and consequent disruption in communication. Happy that 119 stranded aged and ailing train passengers could be safely airlifted from Dima Hasao district. Kudos to all agencies Army, IAF, Railways, District Administration, Police and ASDMA for coordinated action.”

Kudos to all agencies Army, IAF, Railways, Dist Admn, Police & ASDMA for coordinated action — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 16, 2022 #WATCH | Indian Air Force airlifted and evacuated civilians who were stranded in a train at Ditokcherra railway station in Dima Hasao district of Assam at the request of the civil administration: IAF pic.twitter.com/FfVRa4S7M6 — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2022

Torrential rains washed away a portion of the road in the Haflong area. National highway between Haflong and Silchar area has also been impacted as water rose on the highway near Kapurcherra in the hill district, as per an ANI report. Haflong-Lanka road has also been affected due to heavy landslide in various areas.

Over 2 lakh people across 24 districts including Cachar, Charaideo, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh and Dima-Hasao have been affected by the current flood situation in Assam. Seven people have lost their lives so far in floods and landslides, as per the Assam State Disaster Management Authority.