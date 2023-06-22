Assam’s flood situation severe: About 1.2 lakh people affected, extreme disruption seen

The flood situation in Assam remained dire on Thursday morning as nonstop rain continued to fall over various regions of the state, flooding fresh areas even as more than 1.2 lakh people were affected by the deluge in ten districts, an official bulletin stated.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an ‘orange alert’ for several districts of Assam, predicting rainfall from ‘very heavy’ to ‘extremely heavy’ over the upcoming days. The Regional Meteorological Center (RMD) in Guwahati, an IMD division, has released a warning for a 24-hour period starting from Wednesday. Following that a ‘yellow’ alert has been issued for Thursday and Friday, PTI reported.

As per a flood report from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority(ASDMA), more than 1,19,800 individuals have been impacted by the flood situation. The report states that Nalbari has been severely affected, with nearly 45,000 individuals experiencing the great impact. Baksa follows with over 26,500 people affected, while Lakhimpur has reported more than 25,000 affected by the flood. Rest affected were Barpeta, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Sonitpur and Udalguri districts.

A total of 14 relief camps have been set up by the administration in five districts, providing shelter to 2,091 individuals. Additionally, there are 17 relief distributions centers operating in these districts.

The combined efforts of the army, paramilitary forces, National Disaster Response Force(NDRF), State Disaster Response Force(SDRF), Fire and emergency Services(F&ES), civil administration, non-governmental organisations (NGO’s), and local residents have successfully rescued 1,280 individuals from various locations.

But still at present, 780 villages are under water. According to the ASDMA statement, 10,591.85 hectares of crop land have been damaged in Assam. In Baksa, Barpeta, Sonitpur, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Kamrup, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, South Salmara, Udalguri significant erosions have been seen.

Several locations in Dima Hasao and Kamrup metropolitan reported experiencing landslides as a result of heavy rainfall. Floods have harmed roads, bridges, embankments, and other infrastructure. Urban regions were inundated at many places. Beki, a tributary of Brahmaputra River, is flowing above the danger level at three places, the ASDMA pointed out.