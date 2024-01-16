'Atal Setu not a picnic spot': Mumbai Police sends out warning as people stop cars, take selfies on MTHL

Mumbai Police on Tuesday issued stern warnings against stopping on the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) to take selfies or enjoy the view, as such actions are illegal and pose safety risks. This comes after motorists have been observed venturing into restricted areas, blocking emergency lanes, and littering, prompting concerns among netizens and authorities alike.

“We agree that Atal Setu is definitely 'worth a watch' but it's also illegal to stop on it and click photos. You will face an FIR if you stop on MTHL,” Mumbai Police said in their post.

Social media platforms have been flooded with images and videos of these violations, including some of slow-moving vehicles like autorickshaws and motorcycles that are banned from the bridge.

In response to these incidents, the Mumbai Police have taken to social media to remind the public that the Atal Setu is not a picnic spot. They have made it clear that stopping on the bridge for photography will result in legal action, including the filing of an FIR. Over a single weekend, traffic departments in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai penalized 264 drivers for causing disruptions by stopping their vehicles on the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), also known as Atal Setu.

"You better start acting ... today a three wheeler was riding on the bridge We don't see technology being used to catch such stoppers etc," a user commented. Another one wrote, "Good. Now pls confirm how many FIR has been registered." "Put cameras and some offices there on 26–Jan weekend and you get crores as fine," a third user wrote.

A fourth added, ''I also request @MTPHereToHelp, I heard that top-class HD cameras have been installed on MTHL. With the help of these cameras, if you find anyone spitting or throwing garbage on MTHL or over MTHL, fine them heavily.''

The Atal Setu, India's longest sea bridge was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12. The bridge spans 21.8 kilometers, connecting Sewri in Mumbai to Chirle in Raigad, and has seen nearly 80,000 vehicles pass through it shortly after opening. It comes with a minimum one-way toll of Rs 250.