'When your idol is Virat Kohli...': Ishan Kishan gets thumbs up from netizens for innings in India vs Pakistan match

With the top order failing to leave much of an impact on the scoreboard and India losing four wickets early on, Ishan Kishan rescued the Indian innings with a brilliant 50 against Pakistan in the Asia Cup Group A match at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on Saturday.

Kishan scored 50 off 54 balls with 7 fours and 1 six as rain halted the match thrice today. India's score currently stands at 156/4 after 31 overs. Pakistan's Shadab, meanwhile, has conceded 41 runs in seven overs, without any wickets to show.

Kishan and Hardik Pandya have helped India recover after Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi picked up two wickets apiece to rock the Indian batting lineup.

Kishan's excellent knock came to an end as Pakistan's Haris Rauf took his wicket when he was batting at 82 but he has bailed his team out of trouble.The two batsmen have put on significant partnership for the fifth wicket, and they have helped India survive a good bowling attack from Pakistan.

Ishan Kishan has been getting a lot of praise from netizens for his innings in India vs Pakistan.

“ISHAN KISHAN - THE SAVIOUR OF INDIAN BATTING UNIT...!!! A fifty in 54 balls with 6 fours and a six. Came in when India were 48/3 and soon 66/5, played Rauf and other bowlers exceptionally. A quality innings by Kishan!,” a user wrote.

"ISHAN KISHAN - THE STAR. What a knock, he has played his heart out against Pakistan," another one commented."This appreciation post for Ishan kishan no Indian fans will pass without liking this Post," a user wrote. "Whether you like him or not but this knock from Ishan Kishan deserves all the appreciation. #INDvsPAK," a third user commented.



A fifty in 54 balls with 6 fours and a six. Came in when India were 48/3 and soon 66/5, played Rauf and other bowlers exceptionally. A quality innings by Kishan! pic.twitter.com/yoQELsPqT1 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 2, 2023

Ishan Kishan man you have rocked my world. Missed out on a well deserved century here but what a knock. #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/eoGS3l8SkG — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) September 2, 2023

Love the composure and maturity that Ishan Kishan has shown. This has been an admirable innings. A left hander in the middle order is invaluable and he has forced the selectors to look at him closely. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 2, 2023

It's 4th consecutive half century by Ishan Kishan in ODI.



After years of wait, we finally got a gem wicket-keeper batsman. pic.twitter.com/ATAdAWhKNB — Vishal. (@SPORTYVISHAL) September 2, 2023

India's captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bat first against Pakistan in the showdown at Pallekele. The toss decided the day's opening dynamics, with Sharma decisively putting the Indian team in front right off the bat. Predictably, Pakistan stuck to the unchanged line-up announced yesterday.

Mohammed Shami, the seasoned Indian pacer, was strikingly left out of the playing XI. Shardul Thakur was chosen instead to team up with Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah in the pace department.

In another notable change, Shreyas Iyer made a comeback after being out of action since his stint in the India-Australia Test series earlier this year. He was slotted straight into the middle order, much to the surprise of many. Suryakumar Yadav, who has proven his mettle in recent matches, was overlooked in favour of Iyer.

