Audi to unveil autonomous EV concept Urbansphere today

German manufacturer of luxury vehicles, Audi, will introduce its third and final concept vehicle from the Sphere family of design studies, a new all-electric vehicle called ‘Urbansphere’ today.

Audi has also released a short video featuring Chinese ballet dancer Yuanyuan Tan taking a ride in the Urbansphere concept. The teaser video offers glimpses into the lounge-like interior of the car and the front and rear ends featuring dynamic lighting.

All eyes on progress. The newest sphere from Audi is a vision of what future high-class mobility can look like. Be one of the first to experience the Audi urbansphere concept*.​



Save the date, join a Celebration of Progress on April 19, 12PM CEST, https://t.co/7Pqike8JCd. pic.twitter.com/O5xManyA2u — Audi (@AudiOfficial) April 16, 2022

Urbansphere concept is likely to be a minivan or a crossover with suicide doors - door hinged at its rear rather than the middle of the car. The car is likely to have two rows of seats.

Audi claims that its Sphere concepts - which include the Skysphere coupe and the Grandsphere sedan - will offer a look at the future of the company’s design and illustrate how it is defining the progressive premium mobility of the future.

The Urbansphere concept, which was specially devised to meet the customers’ needs in the Chinese megacities where personal space is in short supply, will offer the largest interior of any Audi to date, said the company in a statement. The automaker also added that the Urbansphere concept was systematically designed from the interior.

Hildegard Wortmann, Member of the Board of Management for Sales and Marketing, Oliver Hoffmann, Board of Management for Technical Development, and Henrik Wenders, Head of Audi Brand, are likely to explain the next step in the company’s transformation. “Together with designer Gary Telaak, they will show how automated driving transforms the interior into a mobile world of experience with no steering wheel, pedals, and displays to get in the way,” Audi further stated.

Audi’s new concept Urbansphere was developed in cooperation with the company’s design studios in Beijing and its headquarters in Ingolstadt. In addition to this, the concept Urbansphere would also be the first car from the automaker to reflect the experiences of Chinese customers and how Audi is interpreting the car as a third living space.