Ayodhya airport is now Maharishi Valmiki International Airport. Cabinet clears name

Ayodhya airport is now Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhyadham. The Union Cabinet on Friday cleared the name for the airport to the temple town, elevating it to international status.



The airport is paramount for realizing Ayodhya's economic potential and its significance as a global pilgrimage site, opening doors to foreign pilgrims and tourists, a Cabinet release said.



The airport’s name, "Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhyadham," pays homage to Maharishi Valmiki, the sage attributed to composing the epic Ramayana, adding a cultural touch to the airport's identity, the release said.



Ayodhya, with its deep cultural roots is strategically positioned to become a key economic hub and pilgrimage site. The airport's potential to attract international pilgrims and businesses aligns with the city's historical prominence, the release added

The first phase of the airport is developed at a cost of more than Rs 1,450 crore. The airport's terminal building will have an area of 6500 sqm, equipped to serve about 10 lakh passengers annually. The facade of the terminal building depicts the temple architecture of the upcoming Ram Temple of Ayodhya.