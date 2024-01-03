Ayodhya Ram temple inauguration: Chhattisgarh declares Jan 22 as ‘dry day’; BJP workers to assist devotees visiting the temple

Ayodhya Ram temple consecration ceremony: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister, Vishnu Deo Sai, announced that January 22 will be observed as a 'dry day' across the state. The decision coincides with the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Sai said that Chhattisgarh is fortunate to be associated with Lord Ram, as it is believed to be his 'nanihal', or the home of his maternal grandparents. He also highlighted that the state's rice millers association has sent 300 metric tonnes of aromatic rice to Ayodhya for the ceremony.

Sai noted that the state would celebrate the day with a festive atmosphere, similar to Diwali. The Chief Minister also reminded that research indicates Lord Ram had passed through several locations in Chhattisgarh during his 14-year exile.

Notably, Chandkhuri, a village 27 km from the capital city Raipur, is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Ram's mother, Mata Kaushalya.

Separately, following the consecration ceremony, BJP said that its workers will assist devotees from all over the country in visiting the Ram temple from January 25 to March 25. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its affiliates have also started a 15-day nationwide public outreach programme to encourage participation in the ceremony.

The consecration ceremony, scheduled for January 22, will see invitations extended to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and top leaders of various opposition parties, among others.

BJP units in Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring states will ensure proper arrangements for those visiting the Ram temple post-consecration. The party is also vetting the induction of new members through a committee of senior leaders.

Also read: Ayodhya's grand temple: Who is sculptor Arun Yogiraj whose Ram Lalla idol got selected for Garbha Griha

Also read: Ayodhya Ram temple inauguration: ‘Pran pratishtha’ ceremony at 12:20 pm on Jan 22; akshat distribution begins