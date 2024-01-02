Ayodhya Ram temple inauguration: ‘Pran pratishtha’ ceremony at 12:20 pm on Jan 22; akshat distribution begins

Ayodhya Ram temple consecration ceremony: The pran pratistha ceremony or the inauguration ceremony will take place at 12:20 pm on January 22. Ahead of the inauguration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the organisers began distributing worshipped ‘akshat’ – rice grams mixed with turmeric and ghee – on New Year’s Day and will continue up till January 15.

The akshat, in a paper pouch with an image of the Ram temple, along with the trust’s logo and the caption – ‘under-construction temple, Ayodhya’ – and a pamphlet with the details of the structure is being distributed to people. Ram temple trust’s general secretary, Champat Rai, urged people across the country to celebrate the inauguration as a festival. He said that along with the akshat distribution, people will be requested to gather in their neighbourhood temples and to celebrate as if it is happening in Ayodhya.

Rai said that the akshat distribution ceremony will continue till Makar Sankranti (January 15). Karyakartas are visiting houses in villages and towns to distribute the akshat.

The Ram temple inauguration ceremony is likely to see over 7,000 guests from India and overseas, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Over a lakh devotees are expected to reach Ayodhya for the ceremony.

Rai said that after the ‘pran pratishtha’ ceremony, people should perform aartis in their neighbourhoods and light a diya at their homes.

The Ram temple complex will be 380 feet in length (east-west direction), 250 feet in width and 161 feet in height, and has been built in the traditional Nagara style. Each floor of the temple will be 20 feet high.

Meanwhile, a large number of people reached Ayodhya to pray to Ram Lalla and take a holy dip in the Saryu river on New Year’s Day. A ‘shobha yatra’ was also taken out by a group of women from Uttarakhand, dressed in traditional costumes.

On the night of December 31 too, scores of people had gathered at Lata Mangeshkar Chowk to ring in the new year, amid chants of 'Jai Shri Ram'. This was followed by several people gathering at the Naya Ghat to take a holy dip in the Saryu.

