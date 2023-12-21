Ayodhya Ram temple inauguration: Congress chief Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh get invitations for consecration ceremony

Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh, Mallikarjun Kharge, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and JD(S) supremo Deve Gowda have reportedly received invitations for the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya next month.

The invites were sent by Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, a trust constituted to look after the construction and management of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya, India Today reported citing Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) Working President Alok Kumar.

However, news agency PTI, citing sources, reported that the senior Congress leaders are unlikely to attend the ceremony.

More invitations are likely to be sent to other opposition leaders in the coming days, the report added.

Preparations are in full swing in Ayodhya, with the consecration ceremony to be held in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The ‘praan pratistha’ puja is scheduled to commence on January 16 and conclude on January 22.

The newly built temple in Ayodhya would be opened for devotees after the consecration of the idol of Ram Lalla on January 22.

Earlier, the trust revealed that invitations have been extended to revered saints from all traditions, along with all prominent individuals contributing to the honor of the country in every domain.

Langars, community kitchens, food distribution centers and meal areas will be set up in every corner of the town. About 4,000 saints have been invited to participate, from all sects.

"In the new Teerthakshetrapuram (Bag Bijaisi), a Tent City has been established which includes six tubewells, six kitchen houses, and a hospital with ten beds," the latest update by the trust read.

The consecration ceremony rituals will commence from January 16.

Following the consecration ceremony, there will be a 48-day cycle of mandala puja (ritualistic worship) under the leadership of Vishwaprasann Teerth Ji, a revered figure.

