Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati gets engaged to entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj

Actor Rana Dagubatti took to social media on Tuesday to announce his engagement to Miheeka Bajaj, founder of Dew Drop Design Studio in Hyderabad. The 'Baahubali' star shared a photo of himself and Miheeka on Instagram, and captioned it, "And she said Yes :) #MiheekaBajaj". According to reports, their wedding date is likely to be finalised after the coronavirus lockdown is lifted. Rana Daggubati will soon be seen in films such as Virata Parvam and Haathi Mere Saathi.

Miheeka is based in Mumbai and born and brought up in Hyderabad, according to reports.

The actor's stint in the film industry started with him working as a visual effects coordinator in around 70 films. Before he turned actor, Daggubati started his own production company named Spirit Media. The actor produced a National Award-winning film and then forayed into acting in the year 2010.

Daggubati made his acting debut with the Telugu blockbuster 'Leader'. He won the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut - South.

