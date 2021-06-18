'Baba Ka Dhaba' owner attempts suicide, consumes sleeping pills with alcohol

Kanta Prasad, 80-year-old owner of famous 'Baba Ka Dhaba' was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital last night after he consumed alcohol and sleeping pills. The police are still probing the reason behind his actions. Kanta Prasad had recently said the COVID-19 wave forced them to close their old dhaba for 17 days, pushing them to penury again.

Kanta Prasad was brought in an unconscious condition to the hospital. DCP South Atul Thakur said they have recorded his son's statement and further probe is underway, ANI reported.

Delhi | Kanta Prasad, 80 y/o owner of 'Baba Ka Dhaba' was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital last night. He had brought in an unconscious condition after he consumed alcohol & sleeping pills. Statement of his son has been recorded for the same. Probe on: DCP South Atul Thakur ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2021

Though 'Baba ka Dhaba' became an overnight sensation on social media last year, the second wave of Covid-19 hit the business hard and life came full circle for Kanta Prasad and wife Badaami Devi.

After footfall dried up at the new restaurant the duo opened after an outpouring of donations last year, they both recently returned to the old dhaba where it all started.

After the video made by YouTuber Gaurav Wasan showing their hardships went viral, people donated generously to Prasad. The dhaba continued to see a queue of well-meaning customers who wanted to encourage the octogenarian.

Soon, Prasad opened a new restaurant from all the money he collected, built a new floor in his house and cut debt. He also bought smartphones for himself and his children. But the duo closed the new restaurant in February and returned to their old dhaba.

Prasad said he invested Rs 5 lakh in the restaurant and hired three workers. Monthly expenditure was Rs 1 lakh, including Rs 35,000 for rent, Rs 36,000 for salaries and Rs 15,000 electricity, water bills as well as for ingredients. The average monthly sales never crossed Rs 40,000, said the dhaba owner. Prasad said that of the Rs 5 lakh investment, they managed to recover only Rs 36,000 from the sale of chairs, utensils and cooking machines.

