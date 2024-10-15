Baba Siddique murder case: Police detains two people, looks for seventh accused

Baba Siddique murder case: The Mumbai Police has detained two people in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich in connection with the murder case of NCP leader Baba Siddique. The arrests were made while the police were looking for the seventh accused in the case.

The police arrested one Harish, who has a scrap shop in Pune that was used by accused Dharmaraj Kashyap and Shivprasad Gautam. The second arrest was of Anurag Kashyap, brother of Dharmaraj Kashyap.

Harish was arrested for giving money to Dharmaraj, Shivprasad and Anurag, providing them with a rented home in Mumbai’s Kurla and a bike. Harish had bought a new mobile phone for the three a few days before Baba Siddique was waylaid and shot at in Mumbai.

The police have so far arrested three people – Dharmaraj Kashyap, Gurmail Singh and Pravin Lonkar. Three more, Shubham Lonkar, Shiv Kumar Gautam, and Mohammad Zeeshan Akhtar are on the run.

The police are now looking for a seventh accused in the Baba Siddique murder case. The accused is believed to be a crucial link between Lawrence Bishnoi gang that has claimed responsibility for the murder of Baba Siddique, and the shooters.

Baba Siddique was shot at just outside his MLA-son Zeeshan Siddique’s office on the night of October 12. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital where he was declared dead.

Baba Siddique, known for his iftar parties, had close relations with the who’s who of Bollywood, including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Dutt.