‘Baby on Board!’: Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shares image of plane-like seats on train

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw posted a photo of a baby lying comfortably on a duvet and gazing out a window on Twitter. The minister then questioned his congregation whether it resembled a train coach or an airline seat.



"Baby on Board! Plane seat or train seat?" Vaishnaw tweeted.

Baby On Board!

Plane seat or train seat?

Guess ⁉️ pic.twitter.com/x5snDfHADb — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) February 3, 2023



The image, which depicts the interior of a train coach, is intended to highlight the cutting-edge rakes that Indian Railways is utilising to provide passengers with more comfort, particularly those who travel long distances.



The photo garnered a lot of attention on Twitter.



The Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, regularly connects with his social media followers and posts entertaining photos and comments. He invited viewers to identify a train station in a handful of gorgeous photos he released last month. A train may be seen travelling through a snow-covered landscape in those photographs.



Last year, the Railway Ministry tweeted various images of the Srinagar Railway Station.



It revealed a station, railroad lines, and a platform that were all completely covered in snow, creating an amazing image.

