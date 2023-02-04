‘Baby on Board!’: Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shares image of plane-like seats on train

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw posted a photo of a baby lying comfortably on a duvet and gazing out a window on Twitter. The minister then questioned his congregation whether it resembled a train coach or an airline seat.
"Baby on Board! Plane seat or train seat?" Vaishnaw tweeted.
The image, which depicts the interior of a train coach, is intended to highlight the cutting-edge rakes that Indian Railways is utilising to provide passengers with more comfort, particularly those who travel long distances.
The photo garnered a lot of attention on Twitter.
The Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, regularly connects with his social media followers and posts entertaining photos and comments. He invited viewers to identify a train station in a handful of gorgeous photos he released last month. A train may be seen travelling through a snow-covered landscape in those photographs.
Last year, the Railway Ministry tweeted various images of the Srinagar Railway Station.
It revealed a station, railroad lines, and a platform that were all completely covered in snow, creating an amazing image.
Also Read: ‘India’s image isn’t suffering’: FM Sitharaman on withdrawal of Adani Enterprises FPO
Copyright©2023 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today