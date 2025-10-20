‘Backbone of my company’: Entrepreneur gives away 51 luxury cars to his team for Diwali

An entrepreneur from Chandigarh gifted 51 brand-new cars to his team as Diwali gifts. MK Bhatia, social worker and founder of Mits Healthcare in Panchkula, gifted luxury cars to his colleagues and team members for the third consecutive year.

Bhatia referred to his new milestone as “half-century” of car gifting. After the cars were gifted, the team organised a ‘Car Gift Rally’ from the showroom to Mits House.

Advertisement

Related Articles

When asked why he gave away such expensive gifts every year, Bhatia explained: “My associates are the backbone of my pharmaceutical companies. Their hard work, honesty, and dedication are the foundation of our success. Recognizing their efforts and motivating them is my only goal — to keep them inspired and driven toward greater heights.”

He said it was not about showmanship but about strengthening team spirit and fostering a family-like bond within the organisation. “When the team is happy, the company naturally grows,” he said.

Visuals of Bhatia gifting cars to his team members have since been making the rounds on social media.

Last year Bhatia gave away 15 cars to his top-performing employees just a week before Diwali. The year before, he made headlines for gifting 12 cars to his staff. In fact, last year Bhatia had announced his wish to give away 50 cars this year. He had explained that his company primarily hired fresh graduates and provided training to them. The best performers were then promoted to vice-presidents of their teams. Based on their performance, these individuals advanced to become presidents and directors.