'Bahut gandagi hai...': Viral video shows deteriorating condition of Ayodhya railway station after inauguration, contractor penalised with fine

Videos circulating online displayed the dismal state of Ayodhya Dham railway station, portraying littered floors, dirty walls, and overflowing bins. Inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30, 2023, the station's cleanliness standards have apparently declined dramatically in a span of just over two months.

An X user named "reality5473" shared videos showcasing the Ayodhya Dham Junction railway station, which was opened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30, 2023. Within just over two months, the station's pristine condition has deteriorated significantly, as seen in the videos.

“Bahut gandagi hai… ekdum ajeeb sa badboo kar raha hai (It’s very dirty, and it smells weird),”the X user wrote while showing a 360 degree view of the waiting room.

Several prominent social media accounts reposted the videos, increasing their visibility and sparking widespread attention. One of these reposts garnered nearly 3 million views, while another caught the attention of the Northern Railway Lucknow Division authorities, resulting in a penalty for the station's sanitation contractor.

Today, a fine of INR 50,000 has been imposed on the sanitation contractor at Ayodhya Dham station for reported irregularities. Additionally, here are some images of the clean station taken at 18:00 hrs. pic.twitter.com/Uir0xjpCeN — DRM Lucknow NR (@drm_lko) March 22, 2024

“Today, a fine of INR 50,000 has been imposed on the sanitation contractor at Ayodhya Dham station for reported irregularities. Additionally, here are some images of the clean station taken at 18:00 hrs,” the official X handle of DRM Lucknow NR wrote on Friday.

The images depict a cleaner environment at the station, with previously piled-up garbage now cleared from the premises.

The Indian Railways renamed Ayodhya's railway station from "Ayodhya Junction" to "Ayodhya Dham" in anticipation of the Ram Mandir inauguration. This change preceded the unveiling of the station's new building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30, 2023.

During the redevelopment, a senior RITES official noted that the modernization efforts introduced several amenities akin to those found in airports for passengers' convenience.

