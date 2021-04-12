Baisakhi 2021: Date, history, significance of Vaisakhi; why it is celebrated?

Baisakhi, also called Vaisakhi, is known as the harvest festival of Punjab. It is celebrated by people across religions. Other than marking the season of harvest, Baisakhi also has religious significance for the Sikhs. Baisakhi marks the beginning of the Sikh New Year.

When is Baisakhi 2021 in India

This year Baisakhi will fall on April 14 i.e Wednesday. Baisakhi is celebrated with joy and enthusiasm in the northern states of Punjab and Haryana. Traditional folk dances are performed on Vaisakhi.

Baisakhi the harvest festival

Baisakhi celebrations are filled with colours and vibrancy in the villages of Punjab and Haryana. The high point of Baisakhi celebrations is the performance of the traditional 'Bhangra' and 'Gidda' dance by men and women respectively. On Baisakhi, gurdwaras hold kirtans, Sikhs visit and bath in rivers or lakes before visiting religious shrines. Community fairs and nagar kirtan processions also mark the holy festival.

History of Baisakhi

Baisakhi an important festival as the day marks the new spring year and also the formation of Khalsa Panth under the tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh, in 1699. This holiday is also known as Vaisakha Sankranti and celebrates the Solar new year, based on the

Hindu Vikram Samvat calendar.

Why Baisakhi is Celebrated

Baisakhi marks the formation of Khalsa Panth under the tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh, in 1699. The Khalsa Panth was formed after the execution of the ninth Sikh Guru, Guru Teg Bahadur Singh, who did not follow Aurangzeb's orders and refused to convert to Islam. The Khalsa Panth were Sikh warriors who fought for religious freedom during the time of the Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.

Importance or Significance of Baisakhi

Apart from the formation of the Khalsa Panth, Baisakhi also marks the harvest of rabi crops. On this day, people remember the martyrs of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, carried by Britishers in 1919 in which around 1,000 people were killed.

What is the difference between Baisakhi and Vaisakhi?

Vaisakhi also pronounced as Baisakhi. There is no significant difference between the two. There is no distinction between sounds between 'va' & 'ba' in Prakrit & Apbhramsa. Hence the name, Vaisakhi or Baisakhi.

Holiday on Baisakhi 2021?

Banks will remain closed in Haryana, Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir on April 13 due to Baisakhi celebrations.

Also Read: Banks to remain shut on these days this week