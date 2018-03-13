Bajrangi Bhaijaan grosses over Rs 169 crore in 10 days in China

Eros International Media has said Salman Khan Film's Bajrangi Bhaijaan has collected Rs 169.2 crore or close to USD 26 million within 10 days of its release in China.

"More than two years since it opened in the country, Bajrangi Bhaijaan was released in China on March 2 this year and has earned Rs 169.17 crores (USD 25.95 million)," the company said in a statement today.

This is the Salman's first movie to be released in China by Eros in association with China's E Stars Films and Salman Khan Ventures.

After breaking several records during its Eid release in 2015, the movie raked in Rs 14.5 crore on its opening day, debuting at No 7. The Kabir Khan-directed film trended well through its release, climbing to No 4 box office position on its first Monday.

"It crossed the Rs 100-crore mark within a week of release and closed the second weekend with Rs 169.17 crore in collections, retaining the No 5 position in the Chinese box office, despite new releases over the weekend," said Sunil Lulla, managing director, Eros International Media.