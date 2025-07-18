'Bangalore has more engineers than Sweden but…': Why this startup founder says IKEA won’t happen here

India builds faster. Sweden builds better. And according to a Delhi-based startup founder, that’s no accident, it’s the result of a mindset India’s hustle culture refuses to adopt: doing just enough.

“Bangalore has more engineers than Sweden has people,” writes Vipul Agrawal in a LinkedIn post. “We work 14-hour days, ship fast, break things, raise faster.”

Advertisement

Related Articles

Still, Sweden — a nation smaller than one Indian city — has built global, category-defining brands: IKEA, Spotify, H&M, and Volvo. The difference, Agrawal says, isn’t capital, talent, or tools — it’s lagom, a Swedish philosophy that means: not too much, not too little, just enough.

“They don’t hustle,” he writes. “And that’s exactly what makes it timeless.”

He points to how Swedish brands embody restraint:

IKEA doesn’t chase luxury — it delivers just enough design at just enough price.

Spotify avoids exclusivity wars — it offers just enough music, social, and curation.

Volvo doesn’t scream status — it delivers just enough comfort and safety.

In contrast, Agrawal says Indian startups are drowning in frameworks, funnels, and funding decks — chasing growth at all costs while ignoring core value. “We forget that sometimes what you need is fewer frameworks and more first principles.”

Advertisement

His takeaway: global founders mimic what Swedish companies build, but not how they think. “The world tries to copy IKEA’s minimalism, Spotify’s UX, H&M’s pricing… but forgets to copy the philosophy behind them.”