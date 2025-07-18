Business Today
'Bangalore has more engineers than Sweden but…': Why this startup founder says IKEA won’t happen here

Agrawal says Indian startups are drowning in frameworks, funnels, and funding decks — chasing growth at all costs while ignoring core value.

Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 18, 2025 7:43 AM IST
'Bangalore has more engineers than Sweden but…': Why this startup founder says IKEA won’t happen here“We forget that sometimes what you need is fewer frameworks and more first principles.”

India builds faster. Sweden builds better. And according to a Delhi-based startup founder, that’s no accident, it’s the result of a mindset India’s hustle culture refuses to adopt: doing just enough.

“Bangalore has more engineers than Sweden has people,” writes Vipul Agrawal in a LinkedIn post. “We work 14-hour days, ship fast, break things, raise faster.”

Still, Sweden — a nation smaller than one Indian city — has built global, category-defining brands: IKEA, Spotify, H&M, and Volvo. The difference, Agrawal says, isn’t capital, talent, or tools — it’s lagom, a Swedish philosophy that means: not too much, not too little, just enough.

“They don’t hustle,” he writes. “And that’s exactly what makes it timeless.”

He points to how Swedish brands embody restraint:

  • IKEA doesn’t chase luxury — it delivers just enough design at just enough price.
  • Spotify avoids exclusivity wars — it offers just enough music, social, and curation.
  • Volvo doesn’t scream status — it delivers just enough comfort and safety.

In contrast, Agrawal says Indian startups are drowning in frameworks, funnels, and funding decks — chasing growth at all costs while ignoring core value. “We forget that sometimes what you need is fewer frameworks and more first principles.”

His takeaway: global founders mimic what Swedish companies build, but not how they think. “The world tries to copy IKEA’s minimalism, Spotify’s UX, H&M’s pricing… but forgets to copy the philosophy behind them.”

Published on: Jul 18, 2025 7:43 AM IST
