‘Bangalore made me hate India...’: Viral post on India’s urban chaos sparks debate

A Reddit post by an Indian professional currently visiting Tokyo has struck a deep chord — and nerve — among netizens, as it lays bare the frustrations many urban Indians feel about life in their own cities, particularly Bengaluru.

The viral rant paints a stark contrast between the order, cleanliness, and civic sense observed in Japan and the chaos and decay of Indian metros. The author, who said they had lived in Kochi, Chennai, and Bengaluru, described their experience walking around Tokyo as “rejuvenating,” adding, “India will NEVER be as good as these countries in a 100 years.”

“There are footpaths, well-maintained footpaths. No exposed drains. No waste. No dog shit. No bikes,” the Redditor wrote. “I bet there's not even 1 km of footpath in our country that is accessible to everyone.”

The post goes on to describe the sense of safety, cleanliness, and civility in Japan’s cities — from spotless streets to drivers who stop for pedestrians and the near absence of honking. “I never heard even a single vehicle honk on the roads,” the author said, adding that the contrast made them “hate” their own city.

The most emotional part of the post came when the writer admitted to regretting turning down a job offer in Japan to stay back in India. “Comparable pay, and I decided to stay back. People talk about brain drain, and how new graduates should be retained. But what do we have to retain them? What do we have to give to them? I will never take such a decision again.”

A familiar frustration

The post resonated strongly across Reddit, especially among users from Bengaluru, often dubbed India’s Silicon Valley. Many users echoed similar frustrations about India’s crumbling civic infrastructure, traffic chaos, and lack of public discipline.

One user commented, “Forget Bangkok and Sri Lanka. Even freaking Cambodia was cleaner. Travelling abroad feels depressing because it reminds you of how broken and dirty your own country is. I often get into fights with bikers driving on footpaths… and I just lost all hope of things ever changing.”

Another shared, “In Singapore, there’s literally a separate lane for buses and ambulances so they don’t get interrupted. And here in BLR… people in seven-seaters overtake ambulances without a thought.”

A third commenter, who said they had travelled to 21 countries, added that India’s problem is “not just infrastructure but lack of compassion and civic responsibility.” “Indians lack compassion and strong will… Just like mindless zombies they keep on doing the same thing without thinking about the impact.”

The discussion reflects a growing disillusionment among India’s urban middle class, who feel that economic progress has not translated into better living conditions. While Bengaluru has become a hub for global tech talent, citizens continue to grapple with collapsing roads, traffic snarls, flooding, and deteriorating civic hygiene.

As one Redditor summed it up, “Sometimes I really wish I didn’t love this country so much, and had the heart to leave.”