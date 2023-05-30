Bank Holidays in June 2023: Banks to remain shut for 12 days; check full list here

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, banks will remain shut for a total of 12 days in June 2023. This list of bank holidays in the month of June includes the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays as well.

Of these 12 days, 6 holidays are listed under the Holidays Under Negotiable Instruments Act, while the remaining 6 days are listed under the regular weekend leaves, that is, Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays. So, people looking forward to going to the bank for some important work can avoid these dates.

Here is the complete list released by RBI:

4 June 2023: Sunday

10 June 2023: Second Saturday

11 June 2023: Sunday

15 June 2023: On the account of Raja Sankranti, banks will remain closed in Odisha and Mizoram.

18 June 2023: Sunday

20 June 2023: Banks to remain closed in Odisha due to Rath Yatra

24 June 2023: Fourth Saturday

25 June 2023: Sunday

26 June 2023: On account of Kharchi Puja, banks will remain closed in Tripura

28 June 2023: Banks in Kerala, Maharashtra, and Jammu and Kashmir will remain closed for Eid Ul Azha.

29 June 2023: Banks will be closed for Eid ul Azha.

30 June 2023: On account of Reema Eid Ul Azha, banks in Mizoram and Odisha will be closed.