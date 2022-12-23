Bank holidays January 2023: Banks to be closed for 14 days; check list here

As per the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) holiday calendar, banks in India will remain closed for 14 days in January next year. The holidays include various festivals and Sundays and second and fourth Saturdays.

Since most of these festivals are regional, only the banks situated in the state will remain shut amid the festive activities in the region. According to the Reserve Bank of India, all these holidays are under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

January 1 (Sunday): New Year Bank Holiday and Sunday Bank Holiday

January 2 (Monday): New Year Bank Celebration – Mizoram

January 5 (Thursday): Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti – Haryana and Rajasthan

January 8 (Sunday): Sunday Bank Holiday

January 11 (Wednesday): Missionary Day – Mizoram

January 14 (Saturday): Second Saturday Bank Holiday

January 15 (Sunday): Sunday Bank Holiday

January 22 (Sunday): Sunday Bank Holiday

January 23 (Monday): Netaji Subash Chandra Bose Jayanti – Tripura and West Bangal

January 25 (Wednesday): State Day – Himachal Pradesh

January 26 (Thursday): Republic Day

January 28 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday Bank Holiday

January 29 (Sunday): Weekend Bank Holiday

January 31 (Monday): Me-Dam-Me-Phi – Assam.

Branches of all public sector and private sector banks, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks will remain shut on the bank holidays notified by the RBI. The holidays will come into effect under three categories, including ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’, ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday’ and ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’.

The online and net banking services will remain functional. Hence, if you are planning to visit your bank branch for any bank related important work, the holiday calendar will be of your use.



