Bank unions to go on two-day strike this week; check dates, other details

Bank unions under the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) umbrella have called a nationwide strike on December 16 and 17 against the proposed public sector bank privatisation, which is likely to affect services of major banks across the country.

To recall, in the Budget 2021-22, the government had announced its intent to take up the privatisation of two public sector banks (PSBs).

Sanjay Das, general secretary of All India Bank Officers Confederation (AIBOC), which is a member of UFBU, said that besides the two-day strike, a series of other agitational programmes will be held if the government does not give up the idea of privatisation of the banks, reported news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, banks including country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI), Canara Bank, UCO Bank and others, urged unions to reconsider their decision to go on the strike, and invited them for further discussions.

SBI in a tweet urged its staff members to reconsider their decision and refrain from participating in strike. ''Furthermore, considering the ongoing pandemic situation, resorting to a strike will cause great inconvenience to the stakeholders,'' it posted on Twitter.

Members of UFBU include All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC), National Confederation of Bank Employees (NCBE), All India Bank Officers' Association (AIBOA) and Bank Employees Confederation of India (BEFI). Others are Indian National Bank Employees Federation (INBEF), Indian National Bank Officers Congress (INBOC), National Organisation of Bank Workers (NOBW) and National Organisation of Bank Officers (NOBO).

The Union Government had in Budget 2021-22 announced its intent to take up privatisation of two PSBs during the year and approval of a policy of strategic disinvestment of public sector enterprises.

However, during the Winter Session of the Parliament, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in a reply to the Lok Sabha had said the Cabinet Committee on Privatisation is yet to be decided two candidates for privatisation.

''Consideration of various issues related to disinvestment, which inter alia, include selection of the bank(s) is entrusted to the Cabinet committee designated for this purpose. Decision by the Cabinet committee concerned for privatisation of PSBs has not been taken in this regard,'' she had said.

The government has budgeted Rs 1.75 lakh crore from stake sale in public sector companies and financial institutions, including two PSBs and one insurance company, during the current financial year.