Barbie doll makers misprint QR code redirecting to a 'porn website' on 'Wicked' dolls; issue apology

Toy manufacturer Mattel has publicly apologised following the revelation of a packaging misprint on its latest ‘Wicked’ dolls, which inadvertently directed consumers to an adult website.

The error was highlighted by social media users who discovered that the packaging for Mattel’s new doll collection mistakenly featured a pornographic website address instead of the intended URL that promotes the upcoming musical fantasy film, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.

QR codes are now commonly found on many products, including toys. They typically direct users to manufacturer websites or helpful information. This incident has, in particular, affected dolls based on the characters Glinda and Elphaba and mostly impacted sales in the US.

In response to the viral posts, Mattel released a statement acknowledging the "unfortunate error" and pledged to take swift corrective action. "Mattel was made aware of a misprint on the packaging of the Mattel Wicked collection dolls, primarily sold in the US, which intended to direct consumers to the official WickedMovie.com landing page," the statement read. "We deeply regret this unfortunate error and are taking immediate action to remedy this," it added, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

The company advised parents that the incorrectly listed website is inappropriate for children and encouraged consumers who have purchased the affected products to either discard the packaging or obscure the link. Mattel also noted that customers seeking further information can contact their customer service team.

In the wake of this incident, the dolls with the misprinted packaging are being removed from store shelves at major retailers, including Walmart, Macy’s, Kohl’s, Best Buy, DSW, and Amazon.

